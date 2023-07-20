D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.33.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $396.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

