D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $111,000 Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 430,348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

OXLC stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

