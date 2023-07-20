D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $126,000 Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $51,054.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,630.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano purchased 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,054.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Heinrich purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,628.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,511 shares of company stock valued at $89,840 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.