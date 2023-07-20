D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $204,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.5 %

CHRW opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

