D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $209,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,578,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 449.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,912.50%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

