D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $220,000 Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quantum-Si by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.