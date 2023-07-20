D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $104,000 in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BPT opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,317.00% and a net margin of 98.28%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

