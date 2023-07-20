D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $209,000 in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Stories

