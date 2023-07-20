D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $219,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $285,150. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.