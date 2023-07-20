D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $226,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku Stock Performance

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

