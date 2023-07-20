D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.39.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

