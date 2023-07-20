D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.