D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.78. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

