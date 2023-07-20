D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 450 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lumentum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lumentum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.33, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.