D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 902 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

