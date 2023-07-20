D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,927 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,840 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,452,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

