D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

(Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

