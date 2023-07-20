D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,195 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,998,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,314,000 after acquiring an additional 388,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

