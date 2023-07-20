D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,000 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth $33,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Solid Power by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

SLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

SLDP stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.61. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

