D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,000 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

FTF stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

