D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,486 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,567 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKR opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

