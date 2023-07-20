D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 396 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

