D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 58 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $184.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

