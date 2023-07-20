D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,593 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FINS. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FINS stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

