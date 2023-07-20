D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 90 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.15.

NYSE EPAM opened at $249.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

