D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $114,000 Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 109.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Trading Down 0.1 %

RES stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RPC’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

