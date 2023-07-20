D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $231,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,440. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

