D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $149.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

