D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,859 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,882,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

