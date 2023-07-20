D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,192,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,140 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 3.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas I. Morgan purchased 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,938.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas I. Morgan bought 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at $355,938.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Palumbo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,068.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 102,195 shares of company stock worth $450,581. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

