D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.34.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $130.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

