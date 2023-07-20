DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 98.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Stock Up 2.5 %

TG opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

Tredegar Profile

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.