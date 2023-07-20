DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

