DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 132.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after purchasing an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.