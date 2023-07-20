DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 114 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $145.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $157.28.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

