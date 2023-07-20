DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,216 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63,046 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,932,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:DWLD opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.