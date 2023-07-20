DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,368 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $67.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

