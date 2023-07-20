DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,812 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

