DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 740 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $213.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
