DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

