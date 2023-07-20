DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $239.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.