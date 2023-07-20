DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $38.60 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $410.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

