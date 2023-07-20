DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

