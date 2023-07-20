DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -202.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

