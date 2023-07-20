DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 547.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.