DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

