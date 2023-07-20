DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $508,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 14.3% in the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,002,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.