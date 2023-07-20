DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 82.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,505.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,490.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,496.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

