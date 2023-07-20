DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $342.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $371.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.