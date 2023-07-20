DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

